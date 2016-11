Published Date Written by Eric Wise

It might be as long as three months before Lee Dickerson learns whether he can move forward with his plans tow build two restaurants, an office building and a hotel in Lower Swatara Township.





Oral arguments in the zoning hearing for Dickerson’s application to obtain variances that would allow commercial use of his property along North Union Street concluded Monday, Oct. 31.

